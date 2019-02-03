ONALASKA — Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom, 36, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in La Crosse.
Ben was born in La Crosse, Dec. 6, 1982, to Fred W. and Anitra L. (Wilcox) Ahlstrom. He attended Onalaska High School as a member of the Class of 2001 and was currently taking classes at WTC. Ben loved being a stay-at-home Dad to his daughter, Maddy.
Ben is survived by his father, Fred, of Onalaska; his daughter, Madalyn S. Ahlstrom of Onalaska; and Maddy’s mother, Michelle Backeberg, of La Crosse; and two sisters, Jennifer Ahlstrom of Madison, Wis., and Elizabeth Ahlstrom of Milwaukee. Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Anitra, April 30, 2013; and his grandparents, Norman and Kathryn Ahlstrom of Reedsburg, Wis., and Glenn and Vi Wilcox of Baraboo, Wis.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
