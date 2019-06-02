Bernard “Bud” M. Bakkestuen, 51, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 26, 2019, in his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1967, to Willard and Carol (Hammes) Bakkestuen. Bud is survived by his mother, Carol; siblings, Jean Broadwater, Dan (Rochelle Rusch), Trish (Carl) Foust, John (Melissa), Jim (Mary), Sue (Dave) Keough, Dave (Kim) and Robert (Heather Chial); and many nieces, nephews; and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. A private family service will be held. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
