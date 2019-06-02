BROWNSVILLE, Minn. — Betty Jane Serres, 91, of Brownsville passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Zion Evangelical Church, Brownsville. Burial will follow in the Brownsville Veteran’s Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice team for their support and visits. Betty will be remembered for her quick wit and sassy remarks right up to the end.
