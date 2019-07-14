HOLMEN — Blakely Marie Kane, 11 months, of Holmen gained her angel wings Friday, July 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Print Ads
Restaurant
Jewelry
Jewelry
Furniture
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.