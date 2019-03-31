WEST SALEM — Burness A. McBain of West Salem passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at home in West Salem, surrounded by loved ones. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., West Salem. The Rev Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Her cremated remains will be interred in French Island Cemetery at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent and obituary can be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.Burness A. McBain
