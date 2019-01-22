NEW ALBIN, Iowa — Caleb Ryan Colsch, 15, of New Albin passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, near Brownsville, Minn., from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. John Moser as the celebrant. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the New Albin Community Center and one hour before Mass Wednesday at the church. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Caleb Ryan Colsch
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.