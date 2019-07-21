Carol A. Lee, 71, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She is survived by her husband, Bob; a son, Todd Arttus; a sister, Cindy Secord; and two brothers, Dave and Ron Secord, all of La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Eastman. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman or the UW Hospitals Heart Transplant Center. For a complete obituary please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Print Ads
Jewelry
Other
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.