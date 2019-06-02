Carol Ann (Jonas) Lebakken, 74, died Feb. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse, after a battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 11, at Holmen Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon at the church. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please, no flowers. Carol asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.