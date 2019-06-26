Carol Hazel Melcher, 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Benedictine Manor Care Center of La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 29, at the Olivet Beacon of Light Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
