INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Carol A. Wolfe, 76, of Independence died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. followed by a rosary, at Edison Funeral Home, Independence, and one hour prior to Mass Monday at the church.
Online condolences and complete obituary can be found at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
