Carole Thomas

Carole P. Thomas passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
She was born Oct. 30, 1928, to James and Heloise (Engebretson) McEldowney in West Salem. She married Eldon Thomas in 1953. They had two daughters, Bonnie (George) Pederson, from Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Becky (Virgil) Dragert, from Swanville, Minn. She lived in Winona, Minn., Prairie du Chien, Wis., Houston, Minn., Rice, Minn., and Swanville. She was known for her hats, high heels, praying for people, writing poetry, and her great love for people.
She is survived by her daughters; grandchildren, Michael (Meghan) Walsh, Sarah Walsh, Bethany Pederson, Geordy (Kajaen) Pederson, Benjamin Jordan, Molly (Shawn) Barthel and Andrew Dragert; and nine great-grandchildren. She has joined her parents; her husband; brother, Todd McEldowney; sister, Bonnie Whitlock; and her great-grandson. She donated her body to the University of Minnesota. Her memorial service will be announced at a later date.
