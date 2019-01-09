ONALASKA — Charles I. Atkinson, 75, of Onalaska died at his home Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.

He was born in Portage, Wis., Nov. 8, 1943, to Arden and Ruth (Campion) Atkinson. Charlie proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs. Graveside prayers and military honors will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 11, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Montello, Wis. A time of fellowship will follow at the church. A complete obituary will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

