DORCHESTER, Iowa — Charles “Charlie” Schroeder, 72, of Dorchester passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A celebration of Christian Faith service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Eitzen. The Rev. Todd Krueger will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the burial, the celebration will continue at the Eitzen Community Center until 7 p.m. A visitation will be from noon until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, Charlie's wishes were for donations to be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran School in Caledonia, Zion Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund in Eitzen, or the Fred and Bertha Schroeder Scholarship Fund at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.