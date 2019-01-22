Charles Frank Stangl, World War II veteran, 101, passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at his home. He was born to Charles and Gertie Stangl Feb. 21, 1917. In 1946 he married Laura Hembd.
He is survived by children, Linda Fairbanks, Charles Stangl, Bill Stangl, Bonnie Stangl (Dennis Diekrager), Todd (Jamie) Stangl; two stepsons, David and Danny (Mary) Irish. 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura; son-in-law, Kenny Fairbanks; daughters-in-law, Geri Stangl, Bertha Irish; sisters, Lillie Bennett, Gertrude Manns; brothers, Andy and Claude Stangl.
Graveside services will be at a later date. Cards can be sent to 2018 Kane St., La Crosse, WI.
A huge thank you goes to Dr. Udell, Northside Fire Dept., and Tri-State for all the help in the last five years. Thank you also to Hospice for all the help and comfort care in the last few months.
