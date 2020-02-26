Clara (Knower) Nesmith, 84, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. She was born July 8, 1935, to Lloyd and Caroline Knower (Bymers). She attended New Amsterdam School and graduated from Holmen High School. She attended nurses training in Eau Claire, Wis., and Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. In the ’60s and early ’70s she was a missionary in the jungle in Peru, where she used her nursing and religious training.

She married David Nesmith in 1972 and moved to California. They lived in California, Illinois, Arizona, Colorado and Oregon, working for different missions until Dave’s death, in 2006. She then moved back to Holmen, to be by family.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister, Beverly; and brothers, Leonard and Wilbur; and sister-in-law, Marjorie. She is survived by sister-in-law, Barb Knower of Henderson, Nev.; nephews, James (Sandy) Knower, Edward (Renee Hoff), Michael (Kari) Knower and Donald Knower, all of Holmen and James (Glenda) Knower of Georgetown, Ky., and Lloyd (Brook) Knower of Denver, Colo.; She has 13 great-nephews and nieces; and 10 great-great-nephews and nieces.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at New Amsterdam Presbyterian Church, officiated by Alan Hanson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Luncheon will follow after the service, in the church basement. Burial will be at Green Mound Cemetery at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

