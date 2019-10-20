MINDORO — Dale John Sutherland, 69, of Mindoro, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.