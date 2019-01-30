CHASEBURG — Dale M. Myhre, 66, of rural Chaseburg died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born Jan. 25, 1953, in La Crosse, to Milton and Verna (Goede) Myhre. Dale was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. He graduated from Westby High School in 1971. Dale drove milk truck for many years and also farmed on the home farm.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and antique shows.
Survivors include his mother, Verna Myhre; two brothers, Roger (Evelyn) of Chaseburg and Duane (Carla) of Westby; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton, in 2004.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Memorials are preferred. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.