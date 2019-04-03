Dallas Robert Martin, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went home to be with Jesus Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, County Hwy. B in Onalaska. Friends are welcome to visit before the service beginning at 10 a.m. with a luncheon at the church after the service. There will be a private family burial. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
