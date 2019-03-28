Daniel Carl Fruehling, age 65, died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Dan was born June 17, 1953, to Eldor and Florence (Steffens) Fruehling in Auburn, NE. He joins his mother and an infant nephew in Heaven.
Dan is survived by his father, Eldor Fruehling of Prairie du Sac, WI; his loving wife of 37 years, Diane (Schmitz) Fruehling of Onalaska; his daughters Kate (Joseph) Mattison of La Crosse and Christine (Jason) Smith of Phoenix, AZ; his beloved grandchildren; his brother David (Sandra) Fruehling of La Crescent, MN; sisters Ruth Fruehling of Madison, WI, and Susan (Dennis) Johnson of La Crosse; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends, and colleagues from his 31 years at Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Services will be private; in lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be sent to Great Rivers United Way at 1855 Main Street, Onalaska, WI 54650 or greatriversunitedway.org. Dan’s family will miss him tremendously and remember him as a good, honest and hardworking man, a faithful and loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
