CARY, N.C. — Daniel Craig, of Cary died Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born in January 1930, to the late Clair and Anna Wall Craig of Gays Mills. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, received his MBA degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and earned his CPA certificate while in Ohio.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Geraldine Fleming, in September 2006; brothers, William in March 2007, Clair in September 2010, John in December 2018; and sister, Mary Ellen in October 2016. A funeral Mass and burial will be in Gays Mills at St. Mary Catholic Church at a date to be determined once virus health guidelines are lifted.