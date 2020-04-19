CARY, N.C. — Daniel Craig, of Cary died Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born in January 1930, to the late Clair and Anna Wall Craig of Gays Mills. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, received his MBA degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and earned his CPA certificate while in Ohio.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Geraldine Fleming, in September 2006; brothers, William in March 2007, Clair in September 2010, John in December 2018; and sister, Mary Ellen in October 2016. A funeral Mass and burial will be in Gays Mills at St. Mary Catholic Church at a date to be determined once virus health guidelines are lifted.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.