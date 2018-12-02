Darrel Howard Gilkes, 69, of Prairie du Chien passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, after a brief illness. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8, at the Town of Prairie du Chien Fire Hall, with burial at the later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.