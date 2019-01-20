On Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, David Oitzman, loving husband and father to his wife and five great kids, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 81.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. The Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
