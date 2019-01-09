David Oliver Snider, 87, of Anoka County, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Hopkins, Minn.
He was born Oct. 31, 1931, to David and Genevieve Snider in La Crosse.
He is survived by his children, Charles (Cindy) Snider, Greg Snider, Kenneth (Kathy) Snider, Klint (Sue) Snider and Luanne Annable; his sisters, Cleora Betz and Vera (Rolland) Beach; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Genevieve Snider; his sister, Esther Amann; his wife, Louella Snider; his children, Steven Snider, Debbie Snider and Alan Snider; and son-in-law, Nigel Annable.
No funeral service is planned. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.