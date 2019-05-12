TWO RIVERS, Wis. — David W. Hough, 80, of Two Rivers passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Two Rivers.

David was born Dec. 4, 1938, to the late J. Walter Hough and Alberta (Bruhnke) Hough. David is a graduate of Logan High School. He received a bachelor of science in history from UW-La Crosse. He taught in the Two Rivers School District until his retirement.

Survivors include one brother, Dwight D. Hough of Tyler, Texas; one niece and three nephews, Jodi Hough, Henry (Kim) Hough, Steven (Jill) Christnacht and Scot Christnacht; as well as other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Roland and Orlene Hough; one sister-in-law, Linda Hough; and one niece, Tammy Fletcher.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: David W. Hough
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.