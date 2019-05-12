TWO RIVERS, Wis. — David W. Hough, 80, of Two Rivers passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Two Rivers.
David was born Dec. 4, 1938, to the late J. Walter Hough and Alberta (Bruhnke) Hough. David is a graduate of Logan High School. He received a bachelor of science in history from UW-La Crosse. He taught in the Two Rivers School District until his retirement.
Survivors include one brother, Dwight D. Hough of Tyler, Texas; one niece and three nephews, Jodi Hough, Henry (Kim) Hough, Steven (Jill) Christnacht and Scot Christnacht; as well as other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Roland and Orlene Hough; one sister-in-law, Linda Hough; and one niece, Tammy Fletcher.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
