David Whitt

VIROQUA — David “Dave” Lee Whitt, 65, of Viroqua passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. He died from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Dave was born June 1, 1953, in Beloit, Wis., to Maxine Owen. He graduated from Kickapoo High School. Dave was an employee at Northern Engraving in Sparta for 20+ years. Dave loved deer and squirrel hunting, fishing, morel mushroom and ginseng hunting, and watching and quoting; in the Heat of the Night & Gunsmoke.
Dave was at peace by asking God to be his personal savior.
Dave is survived by the love of his life, Louise Becker; his sons, Brandon (Nikki) Becker of Onalaska, Chad (Maylee) Whitt of Viroqua, Craig (Ashley) Widner of Viroqua, and Todd Widner of Viroqua; daughters, Brittany Becker of Viroqua, and Myla Thatcher of La Salle, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his mother, Maxine Owen of Beloit; brother, Paul (Linda) Zimmerman of Beloit; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his adored dog, Mittens.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry (Laurie) Zimmerman; and infant brother, Robert Zimmerman.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 28 at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N State St. in La Farge. A funeral service will be officiated by Andy Doll and will begin at noon at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 203 N. State St. in LaFarge is serving the family. (608) 625-4244.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.