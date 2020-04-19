Delores Melde

LA CROSSE/TOMAH — Delores Mae Melde, 94, originally of La Crosse and most recently of Tomah, passed to her heavenly reward Thursday, April 14, 2020, in her home on Lake Tomah.
Delores was born in La Crosse, Dec. 8, 1925, to Wallace (Butch) and Cora (Hall) McCann. She united in marriage to Norman Melde July 2, 1949, in St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse. Delores loved living with her daughter, Jean, at Jean’s lake home in Tomah, from 2008, when Norman died, to the time of her passing.
Delores loved being around the lake, having Sunday picnics with Norm’s large family, fishing, and going to the Casino (for entertainment purposes only). She worked at La Crosse Footwear in La Crosse, until her retirement at age 62.
She is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Sherri) Melde and Ron Melde; by her one and only daughter and best friend, Jean Melde; grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Melde, Jeremy (Jennifer) Melde, Jonathan (Sarah) Melde, Jamie (Cassie) Melde and Leah Melde. She also had nine great-grandchildren, including Ethan, Tanner, Andrew, Aiden, Logan, Olivia, James, Elijah and Gabriel Melde; along with numerous nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
Delores was preceded in death by her mother, Cora; father, Wallace; stepfather, Wallace Kaminski; son, Gary; daughter-in-law, Shelley; and one grandchild.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held Friday, April 17. The Rev. James Altmann will officiate with burial to be held in the Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made the Tomah Hospice Touch, the La Crosse Humane Society, or to the charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
