LA FARGE — Delores Arlene Sandmire, 85, of La Farge, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 South Cherry St., with visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service as well as 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, also at the La Farge Free Methodist Church. A full obituary can be found online at couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.