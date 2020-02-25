You have free articles remaining.
WEST SALEM — Dennis R. Kline, 72, of West Salem passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. A celebration of life for Dennis will be Sunday, March 1, at the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion, 148 South Leonard St., West Salem. A service of remembrance will begin at 2 p.m. followed by military honors. To view Dennis’s obituary in it’s entirety and offer online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.