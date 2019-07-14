Dennis Suntken

Dennis “Denny” Suntken, 74, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.
Denny lived and worked as a truck driver in La Crosse and Tomah for many years, known to many by his CB handle “String Bean”. He moved back to his hometown, Meservey, Iowa, after his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Joni; her daughters, Nicole, Crystal and Amber, and their children; a daughter, Sherry (Jeff) Taylor; and granddaughters, Brittany and Becca Taylor; sisters, Marlys (Dean) Pruisman and Audrey (Randy) Oreskovich and their families. According to his wishes, there will be no services. A complete obituary can be found at www.IowaCremation.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.