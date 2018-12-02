ONALASKA — Diane Louise Hilton, 70, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held in her honor with memory sharing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation starting at 5 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found online at couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
