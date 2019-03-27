MONROE, Mich. — Diane Marie (Kohlmeyer) Greene, 61, of Monroe passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Friends may gather from 9:00 a.m. until a memorial service at noon, Saturday, March 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Monroe. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
