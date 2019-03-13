WEST SALEM — Diane L. Pfaff, 74, of West Salem passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care Center in Holmen.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jean and Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.