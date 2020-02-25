Dolores Ann Wojciechowski
Dolores Ann Wojciechowski

TREMPEALEAU — Dolores Ann Wojciechowski, 96, of Trempealeau died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor, Winona, Minn.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, from St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Trempealeau. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass, Thursday at the church.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.

