MELROSE — Donald L. Lycke Sr., of Melrose died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Atrium Post-Acute Care in Black River Falls.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Kevin’s Catholic Church, 813 N. Washington St., Melrose, with Fr. Emmanuel Famiyeh officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Full military honors will performed at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the Melrose Cemetery.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.