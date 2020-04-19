Donald Mahr

Donald Edward Mahr, 90, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Home from progressive dementia. He was born in Hillsboro, June 13, 1929, to William and Helen (Vodak) Mahr. He married Jeneane M. Dargel Aug. 29, 1953. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jeneane; five sons, Tom (Debbi), Tim (Jill), Todd (Debra), Trent (Janet), Troy (Beth); 10 grandchildren, Taylor, Jake, Duke, Jenna (Michael), Hannah, Samuel, Sophia, Jack, Rosalia (Corey), Riley (Heidi); and his sister, Shirley Burmester; brother-in-law, Robert Dargel; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Billy and Douglas; sister, Ardene Montgomery; brother-in-law, Duane Dargel; and a granddaughter, Kaitlin.
A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Riverside Lighthouse Unit and Pastor Lisa, Dr. Mary Bassing, from Gundersen Health System and Pastor Jacob Eichers, from Faith Lutheran Church.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with Pastor Jacob Eichers, Faith Lutheran Church, La Crosse, officiating and burial at Onalaska Cemetery with military honors.
A celebration of life appropriate for someone who, along with his loving wife, survived raising five boys, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kaitlin’s Table/Gundersen Medical Foundation or Faith Lutheran Church are preferred.
Online condolences may be made at www.DickinsonFuneralHomes.com.
