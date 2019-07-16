ONALASKA — Donald R. Staats, 87, of Onalaska died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the United Methodist Church of Onalaska. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be given to the Onalaska United Methodist Church, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation or donor’s charity of choice. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse will be assisting the family.
