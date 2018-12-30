Doris Amberson

ELK MOUND/LAKE MILLS/OAKDALE/TOMAH, Wis. — Doris Jean (Meyer) Amberson, 89, of Elk Mound, Lake Mills, and Oakdale/Tomah, passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, surrounded by her family at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem.
Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Tomah. For complete obituary & online condolences visit https:/couleecremation.com.
