LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Dorothy Barbara (Pellowski) Voshart, 95, of La Crescent died Friday April 26, 2019, at Springbrook Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Donations to St. Croix Hospice or the Church of Crucifixion. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Tags
Celebrate
the life of: Dorothy Barbara (Pellowski) VoshartSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Print Ads
Service
Bar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.