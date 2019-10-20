Dorothy “Dori” Jean Gonzales, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, with her daughter by her side. All of her children were able to spend precious time with her in her last days.
Per Dori’s wishes, there will be no formal services. We will have a gathering of family and friends in the summer of 2020, to celebrate her life in her beloved mountains of Colorado. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered to the family atwww.schanhoferfh@gmail.com.
Our family would like to thank the wonderful staffs at Hillview Assisted Living and Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, for their outstanding care of Dori over the last six years. Her last 20 months at BSJ gave her peace and a lot of joy with the staff. We couldn’t be more grateful for their loving care of Dori. We are very grateful to S. Jean Moore, FSPA, for her visit and Franciscan blessing of our mom. We would also like to thank Jordan Wegner of Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, for her compassionate service to our family.
