WEST SALEM — Dorothy M. Romskog, 95, of West Salem passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to the Mayo Clinic Health System and Hospice Program and Onalaska Care Center for their excellent care. Also to Pastors Jonathan and Jean for their caring words.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dorothy M. Romskog
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.