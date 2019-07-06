{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Dr. Rolf Jore, 88, of Caledonia died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Tweeten Healthcare, Spring Grove, Minn.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dr. Rolf Jore
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.