GALESVILLE -- Duane G. Hoff, 88, of Galesville died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the Marinuka Manor in Galesville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the High Cliff Cemetery in Galesville at a later date.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

Duane G. Hoff
the life of: Duane G. Hoff
