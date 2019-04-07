Edith Mae Smith, 86, of La Crosse died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.

She was born in Washington, Sept. 6, 1932, to Harry and Rachel (Almandinger) Tester. She married Hollis W. Evans in 1952. Married Melvin L. Harm in 1968. And married Richard A. Smith July 17, 1978, in La Crosse.

She is survived by three daughters, Ruby Ellen Tyler of Seattle, Cathy Ann Taylor of La Crosse and Melody (Thomas A.) Arquillo of Apollo Beach, Fla.; one son, Larry Wayne Evans of Shelton, Wash.; stepchildren; two sisters, Ellen Louise (Lyle) Sonnichsen of East Wanachi, La., and Margaret Lulu (Roger) Alexander of Vancouver, Wash.; seven brothers, Martin Lewis (Ann) Tester of Tucson, Ariz., Niel Richard of Yacolt, Wash., Paul Adrian (Jeanette) Tester of Yacolt, Wash., Michael John (Nancy) Tester of Yacolt, David Lee (Georgette) Tester of Vancouver and Albert Lee Tester of Vancouver; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; one son, Donald Wayne Evans, Oct. 13, 1974; three brothers, James Edward, Robert Wayne Tester and Thomas Earl (Jaimie) Tester.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the Community Room at Forest Park, 1230 Badger St., La Crosse. Private family services will be held with burial to be held in the Glasgow Cemetery, Galesville.

The Blaschke & Schneider funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Edith Mae Smith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.