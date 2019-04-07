Edith Mae Smith, 86, of La Crosse died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.
She was born in Washington, Sept. 6, 1932, to Harry and Rachel (Almandinger) Tester. She married Hollis W. Evans in 1952. Married Melvin L. Harm in 1968. And married Richard A. Smith July 17, 1978, in La Crosse.
She is survived by three daughters, Ruby Ellen Tyler of Seattle, Cathy Ann Taylor of La Crosse and Melody (Thomas A.) Arquillo of Apollo Beach, Fla.; one son, Larry Wayne Evans of Shelton, Wash.; stepchildren; two sisters, Ellen Louise (Lyle) Sonnichsen of East Wanachi, La., and Margaret Lulu (Roger) Alexander of Vancouver, Wash.; seven brothers, Martin Lewis (Ann) Tester of Tucson, Ariz., Niel Richard of Yacolt, Wash., Paul Adrian (Jeanette) Tester of Yacolt, Wash., Michael John (Nancy) Tester of Yacolt, David Lee (Georgette) Tester of Vancouver and Albert Lee Tester of Vancouver; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; one son, Donald Wayne Evans, Oct. 13, 1974; three brothers, James Edward, Robert Wayne Tester and Thomas Earl (Jaimie) Tester.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the Community Room at Forest Park, 1230 Badger St., La Crosse. Private family services will be held with burial to be held in the Glasgow Cemetery, Galesville.
The Blaschke & Schneider funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
