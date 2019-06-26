Edna M. Wiese, 100, of La Crosse passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center.
She was born July 3, 1918, in the town of Bergen, Vernon County, to Wilhelm and Bertha (Laedeke) Wiese.
Edna was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked at the Bodega and retired from Lutheran Hospital.
Edna is survived by family and close friends, Karen (John) Fischer, Dan (Dani) Wiese, Joyce (Paul) Wuske and Sue (John) Blanchar.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate and burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crosse, or Luther High School.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.