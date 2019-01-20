Edward James O’Flaherty, 56, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Mayo Health System of La Crosse following an extended illness.
He was born Aug. 5, 1962, in Lake City, Minn. He had worked for many years at Badger Foundry in La Crosse.
Ed is survived by three children, Christina O’Flaherty and Skylar O’Flaherty both of Decatur, Ga., and Emily Bernett of La Crosse; his mother, Pearl Hoffman of La Crescent, Minn.; a brother, Michael (Betsy) O’Flaherty of La Crescent; two sisters, Amy (Rick) Magnuson of La Crosse and Brenda Greene of Grand Meadow, Minn.; along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael O’Flaherty.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m.
Edward’s family would like to thank Dr. Edward Malone and the entire staff at Mayo Health System of La Crosse, for their wonderful care and dedication.
