CAMP DOUGLAS — Elaine E. Van Voorhees, 78, of Camp Douglas passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
She was born April 25, 1940, to Herbert and Esther Speiles in Westboro, Wis. After attending high school, Elaine went on to vocational school, later working for Fort McCoy in a clerical position and the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, as a certified nursing assistant.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Arlene) of Sparta, Travis of La Crosse and Greg (Bridget) of Millston. She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
According to her wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
