Elizabeth “Betty” A. Zischke, 90, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Eagle Crest South.
Betty was born March of 1930, to Thomas and Florence (Teeling) Lyons in Waukon, Iowa. She married Donald G. Zischke Jan. 8, 1955, in La Crosse. Don preceded her in death Sept. 8, 1994. Betty was a legal secretary at Moen Sheehan Meyer LTD, for several years before she retired from Western Technical College in 1990. She was a member of Mary, Mother of the Church parish.
Betty is survived by two children, Pamela (Mike) Kopski of La Crosse and Lisa (Steven) Jorgenson of Rochester; eight grandchildren, Laura Zischke, Megan Chenier, Sean Chenier, Kaylee Clark, Kristine Clark, Samuel Jorgenson, Thomas (Krystal) Jorgenson and Elizabeth (Eric) Guevremont; one great-grandchild, Phoenix Chenier. She is also survived by a brother, Frank (Joyce) Lyons of Waukon; son-in-law, Jeff Clark of La Crosse; daughter-in-law, Sandy Zischke of Moline, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Theresa Lyons; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her beloved husband, Don, she was preceded in death by two of her children, Steven Zischke and Ann Clark; her parents, Thomas and Florence Lyons; sisters, Mary (John) Howes and Rita (John) Smerud; and brothers, James “Bud” (Lorraine) Lyons and Ralph Lyons.
Mom’s greatest enjoyment was time spent with her family.
Private family committal service will take place in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. A public funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Where your treasure is, there also will your heart be. Matthew 6:21
