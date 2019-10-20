SPRING GROVE, Minn. — Elizabeth (Rogne) Remick, 70, of Spring Grove died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Born Aug. 8, 1949, to Dr. William G. and Kathleen (Austin) Rogne. She attended Spring Grove High School. For over 30 years, Liz worked at The Company Store. She retired last October as their administrative assistant.
On Nov. 6, 1966, Liz married Charles Doely. Three children were blessed from the marriage. On July 12, 1997, she married Steve Remick. Officially joining Liz’s family of three and Steve’s family of two, into one.
Liz had a passion for cooking. She would find the perfect recipe for family, friends, and co-workers from desserts to vegan recipes. She was the go-to lady for any recipe. She was the expert on shopping, finding the best deals at any store. Printing and saving coupons were a must. Liz was known as the “pajama grandma.” Every year, she would find the perfect design, color and most importantly, the perfect “ridiculously soft” pajamas for everyone at Christmas. During her down time, some of the things she crocheted were afghans, bags and dishcloths. Each grandchild was blessed with a crocheted baby blanket. Liz loved spending time with family and friends.
Liz is survived by her children and grandchildren, Allen (Lisa) Doely of Spring Grove, Kayla (Lyle), Ashley (Nathan), Nick (Ruby) and Nathan; Dariel (John) McNamara of Perry, Iowa, Levi (Morgan), Austin (Haley), Melissa (Wyatt), Mariah and Amy; Christopher (Andrea) Doely of Clinton, Iowa, Trey, Darin, Shawn, Shelby, Elizabeth and Alaina; Shanda (Travis) Spiker of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Bryant (Lili), Carson, Dawson and Ashton; and Isreal (Taylor) Remick of Stewartville, Minn., Scarlett; plus 13 great-grandchildren. Liz is also survived by brother and sisters-in-law; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the American Legion in Spring Grove. Memorials are preferred. Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.
