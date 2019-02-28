Ellen Theresa Nichols, 61, of La Crosse passed away at home Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, due to complications with COPD.
Ellen was born April 17, 1957, to Lynn “Sam” and Theresa (Hoffman) Nichols in Sparta. She graduated from Sparta High School in 1975 and began working in the food service industry. She dedicated the last 19 years of her career to creating and serving others healthy and comforting meals in the kitchens of Gundersen Lutheran.
She stumbled some in life, but never stopped trying to pick herself back up. Her determination was inspiring. Ellen’s charming personality and quirky sense of humor brightened everyone’s day, and her exuberant laugh was contagious. She was the kind of person who would stay up all night to help someone in need.
Ellen is survived by her children, Patricia Nichols (Sean Betts), Elizabeth Smith and Joshua Smith; her grandchildren, Jon, James, Jacob, Addison, Brody and Leo; her siblings, Steve Hathcock, Sam Nichols, Barb Schedler and Mollie Jensen (Dale Jensen); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a long lost brother. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Jean Powers and Bill Hathcock. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.