Elva Schneider

Elva M. Schneider, 104, of La Crosse died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center.

She was born Nov. 13, 1914, in Holmen, to Hans and Martha (Fyksen) Peterson. She had worked at the Autolite in La Crosse, for many years.

Elva is survived by her son, Marlin Schneider of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Schneider; two sons; a great-granddaughter; five brothers; and five sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at North Presbyterian Church. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Elva’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Bethany-Riverside Care center for their loving care and support.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Elva Schneider
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.